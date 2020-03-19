Football
Coronavirus: Willian prepared to play for Chelsea beyond contract if needed

By Dejan Kalinic

London, March 19: Willian is prepared to play for Chelsea beyond the end of his contract if needed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is suspended until April 3, but it remains uncertain just when the competition will get underway or whether it will be completed.

Willian is out of contract at the end of June, making his future unclear if the season continues beyond that.

But the Brazil international, who had no news on a possible new deal, said he was prepared to play beyond that if required.

"My contract really ends, I think in July," he told Esporte Interativo during a live Facebook chat on Wednesday.

"And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.

"But it's clear that this is not a certainty, we don't know what can happen.

"But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation."

Willian has scored seven goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
