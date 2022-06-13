Costa Rica vs New Zealand: Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Info for Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff

Costa Rica and New Zealand will clash in the CONCACAF-OFC inter-confederation playoff to book the final spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, scheduled to be held later this year in Qatar.
Costa Rica finished level on points with USA in the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) 3rd Round World Cup Qualifiers, but had to settle for a playoff spot - fourth place - due to their inferior goal difference.
New Zealand, on the other hand, reached the playoff round after 5-0 victory over Solomon Islands in the finals, finishing as winners of the Oceania Football Confederaion (OFC) World Cup Qualifying tournament.
The winner of the CONCACAF-OFC inter-confederation match earns a ticket to Qatar 2022 where they will join Group E which also includes Japan, and former champions Spain and Germany.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Teams & Groups
This will be the second meeting between the two sides in any competition and it was Costa Rica, who ran out 4-0 winners in the friendly meeting with New Zealand in 2007.
As for form, the Los Ticos head into the match on the back of 4 wins and 1 defeat in the last five matches across competitions, while the All Whites also have won 4 of their last 5 outings, losing just the solitary fixture, which happens to be their most recent match.
Here is all you need to know about Costa Rica vs New Zealand CONCACAF-OFC inter-confederation playoff for a spot in Qatar 2022:
When and where is Costa Rica vs New Zealand Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff Final taking place?
The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (June 14) at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Due to time difference, the match will kickoff on Wednesday (June 15) morning in New Zealand in the noon on Tuesday (June 14) in Costa Rica.
What time will Costa Rica vs New Zealand Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff Final kickoff?
The match will kickoff at 9 PM Local Time / 6 PM GMT / 12 PM CST and 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday (June 14) | 6 AM NZST on Wednesday (June 15).
Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs New Zealand Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoff Final in India?
The match will be telecast live on VIACOM18 network's Sports 18-1, while VOOTSelect will be live streaming the match.
Costa Rica vs New Zealand 2022 Squads
Costa Rica
Goalkeepers: Aaron Cruz (Saprissa), Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense)
Defenders: Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Oscar Duarte (Levante), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen), Francisco Calvo (San Jose Earthquakes), Daniel Chacon (Cartagines), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Ian Lawrence (Alajuelense)
Midfielders: Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Jewison Bennette (Herediano), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Orlando Galo (Herediano), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Brandon Aguilera (A.D. Guanacasteca), Carlos Mora (Alajuelense)
Forwards: Anthony Contreras (A.D. Guanacasteca), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense), Joel Campbell (Monterrey)
New Zealand
Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic (Hapoel Nof HaGalil), Oliver Sail (Wellington Phoenix), Matthew Gould (Altrincham)
Defenders: Tommy Smith (Colchester United), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers), Winston Reid (Unattached), Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Dane Ingham (Newcastle Jets), Liberato Cacace (Empoli), Nando Pijnaker (Sligo Rovers), Niko Kirwan (Padova), Francis de Vries (Varnamo)
Midfielders: Kosta Barbarouses (Sydney FC), Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory), Clayton Lewis (Wellington Phoenix), Joe Bell (Brondby), Matthew Garbett (Torino), Marko Stamenic (HB Koge)
Forwards: Chris Wood (Newcastle United), Elijah Just (Helsingor), Callum McCowatt (Helsingor), Logan Rogerson (Haka), Joe Champness (Giresunspor), Alex Greive (St Mirren), Ben Waine (Wellington Phoenix)
Costa Rica vs New Zealand 2022 Possible Line Ups
Costa Rica (5-4-1): Keylor Navas; Carlos Martinez, Daniel Chacon, Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Ian Lawrence; Joel Campbell, Orlando Galo, Brandon Aguilera, Jewison Bennette; Anthony Contreras.
New Zealand (3-1-4-2): Oliver Sail; Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith; Joe Bell; Niko Kirwan, Liberato Cacace, Marko Stamenic, Matthew Garbett; Alex Greive, Chris Wood.