Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Could move court if three points are awarded to Real Kashmir: Minerva Punjab

By Pti
File photo of Minerva Punjab FC

New Delhi, February 17: Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC on Sunday said it will consider moving court if three points are awarded to Real Kashmir for not playing their I-League match in Srinagar in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack.

The match was scheduled for Monday but Minerva Punjab said its foreign players have been advised by their respective countries' embassies to pull out following the attack.

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If three points are given to Real Kashmir for the match despite failing to provide security assurances, then we will appeal the decision and consider moving to court for relief," Minerva Punjab FC said in a statement.

The club said it had not received the assurances it had sought as far as security of its players are concerned. "Minerva Punjab is ready to play the match at any safe venue. Minerva Punjab has asked home team and AIFF to produce written assurance/permission from Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI or Indian Army for the match to go ahead, which have not been given to us till now.

"In fact, no written safety assurance has been given by any authority at all. Therefore, we cannot be expected to travel to Srinagar at our own risk. When foreign players are being advised not to travel to the region, how can the club force them to travel based on verbal assurances," it added.

"We believe it is not too much for a team to ask for a safe match venue to play." Real Kashmir are set to get all the three points. The league debutants will be on 35 points from 17 matches.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: VAL 0 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue