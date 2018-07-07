Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Courtois clears up Pickford comments

Jordan Pickford has earned the backing of Thibaut Courtois
Jordan Pickford has earned the backing of Thibaut Courtois

Kazan, July 7: Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insists his highly publicised recent comments on Jordan Pickford were not meant to belittle England's number one.

Pickford defended his ability after letting in an Adnan Januzaj winner when the two nations met in their final Group G clash last week.

Courtois raised his Everton counterpart's relatively small stature as a factor in his failure to make the save, suggesting he was "too busy throwing his legs in the air".

But, speaking in the aftermath of Belgium's 2-1 quarter-final upset of Brazil on Friday, Courtois was at pains to praise his fellow gloveman.

"This thing about Jordan Pickford, I want to make it clear, I never mocked his height," Courtois told the BBC.

"I would never mock the height of a goalkeeper. He is a great goalkeeper and he has proved that this year. I want to make that clear."

Pickford went on to make a vital penalty save in England's shoot-out victory over Colombia in the last 16, while Courtois was instrumental in seeing off Brazil.

The pair could yet meet again in the World Cup final with England to face Sweden on Saturday for the chance to reach the final four.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue