Courtois slams Van Gaal for his goalkeeping criticism

Bengaluru, March 27: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois slammed former manager Louis Van Gaal and others for criticizing him for making big mistakes against Barcelona in the second leg round-of-16 of 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.
While the first leg had ended with the 1-1 scoreline at London, Barcelona won the return leg at their home venue by the 3-0 margin. The Premier League goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was criticized in the football world for his poor goalkeeping in that deciding leg. Some of them blamed him for Chelsea’s defeat in that game.
In the return leg, Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored twice and both times the ball ran in between Courtois’ legs.
Former UCL winning manager (for Ajax in 1994/95) Louis Van Gaal also criticized the Belgium goalie for his poor goalkeeping in that match.
According to Goal, former Barcelona and Manchester United manager told Ziggo Sports, “The game was turned upside down due to the blunder of Courtois (for Messi’s first goal) which I think is a big blunder. If he’d have had Frans Hoek as goalkeeper coach, he would have closed his legs. That just should not be allowed to happen.”
Now, Courtois replied to his criticism while he also specially pointed out Van Gaal.
According to Goal, the 25-year old Belgium shot-stopper quoted at Sporza, said, “When I hear so-called experts talking, I think they know nothing about goalkeeping — for example, Van Gaal should not talk about goalkeepers. I have often played against Messi and it was not the first time he scored with a shot between my legs.
“For a goalkeeper of my height, it is probably my weakest point. That is very annoying, but I have to face it. I have to acknowledge my mistake as a man.”
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.