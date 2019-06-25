Football

Coutinho: My Barcelona future? I don't know

By Opta
Philippe Coutinho is unsure of his future at Barcelona
Sao Paulo, June 25: Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho does not know what the future holds amid speculation over a Camp Nou exit.

Coutinho arrived from Liverpool in a €142million deal in January 2018, however, the Brazil star has struggled to cement his spot in Barcelona's starting XI.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a Premier League return via Chelsea and Manchester United, while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested.

Asked about his future, Coutinho – on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America – told reporters: "I have a contract with Barcelona, ​​it was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here and about the future we do not know what will happen.

"Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth."

Coutinho only managed five LaLiga goals in 34 appearances as Barca retained their crown in 2018-19, with 12 of his league outings coming from the bench.

The former Inter attacker was also targeted by Barca fans, who jeered Coutinho on several occasions last season.

"Honestly, it wasn't a good season. It didn't produce what I wanted, it didn't go as I hoped," Coutinho told reporters.

"But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed."

"Here with the national team there's always the same responsibility: showing the right commitment to be able to play," he said.

"Whether a good or bad season it doesn't change anything: the desire to win is always the same, or maybe even more so."

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barca after leaving the Spanish giants for PSG in a world-record €222m deal in 2017, while Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is reportedly keen on a move to Camp Nou.

"It's clear that the arrival of big names is always good for a squad that wants to win," added Coutinho, whose Brazil will face Paraguay in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
