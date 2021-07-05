COVID-19 impact: AFC Champions League to have single leg knockout matches

Bengaluru, July 4: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) League knockout matches will be played as one-off fixture instead of the usual double-leg owing to the continuing concern over travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The venues for the quarterfinals and semifinals at yet-to-be-determined centralized locations, an AFC statement said.
The final will also be a single game and hosted by a team from the West region on November 23.
🚨 Only single leg for #AFCCup2021 and #ACL2021 Knockout Stages— AFC (@theafcdotcom) July 5, 2021
The West quarterfinals are set for October 16 and semifinals on October 19. In the East the quarterfinals are scheduled for October 17 and the semis on October 20.
The original schedule from the quarterfinals onwards were home-and-away two-leg matches.
"Taking into consideration the existing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing travel restrictions imposed across the continent, the AFC Executive Committee agreed that it was essential to minimise the travel frequency of the participating clubs, while underlining its continued commitment towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all players, teams, officials and key stakeholders," the AFC statement added.
Preliminary matches have been completed in all five groups in the West and are continuing in the five groups in the East.
Football is returning to its normal self with fans allowed for the ongoing Euro 2020 championship, which has reached its business end.
However, the decision of UEFA to organise the Euro 2020 at different venues, that too with maximum spectators in some venues has drawn flak from many quarters.
From the semifinal onwards all Euro 2020 matches will be held at the famed Wembley Stadium in London.
