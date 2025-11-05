Football Cristiano Ronaldo Discusses Ruben Amorim's Challenges At Manchester United Amid Structural Issues Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on Ruben Amorim's management of Manchester United, emphasising the need for broader structural changes to restore the club's identity and success. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his views on Manchester United's current situation, highlighting the challenges faced by manager Ruben Amorim. Despite Amorim's efforts, Ronaldo believes that expecting miracles from him is unrealistic. Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024 and faced a tough season, with United finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Ronaldo, who left United in 2022 after disagreements with management and Ten Hag, still sees the need for significant changes at the club. "We all have to be honest and say they are not on a good path," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan. He emphasised that the issues go beyond just coaching and players, suggesting deeper structural problems within the club.

United had a challenging start this season but managed to secure three consecutive wins against Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton. This marked their first such streak since last year under Ten Hag. However, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest recently. Despite these improvements, Ronaldo insists that broader changes are necessary for long-term success.

Ronaldo reminisced about United's past success, attributing it to strong internal foundations and identity. He mentioned figures like Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and David Beckham as examples of smart people who helped build a solid base for the future. "You have to work with smart people to create a base for the future," he added.

Reflecting on Amorim's role specifically, Ronaldo acknowledged that the manager is doing his best with what he has. "He is doing his best. What is he going to do? Miracles? That's impossible," Ronaldo stated. He used a Portuguese saying about miracles being found in Fatima to illustrate his point.

The Portuguese forward also expressed sadness over United's current struggles due to his deep connection with the club. When asked if it pains him to see United struggle, Ronaldo replied: "Of course, because I played there for many years." He fondly recalled winning titles like the Champions League and Golden Ball during his time at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo pointed out that while some players at United are talented, they may lack an understanding of what playing for Manchester United truly means. This lack of awareness makes it difficult for them to perform at their best consistently.

Despite recent improvements under Amorim's leadership, Ronaldo remains concerned about Manchester United's overall direction. He hopes that changes will occur soon given the club’s immense potential as one of football’s most important institutions this century.