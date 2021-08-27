BREAKING NEWS: Allegri confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus

Turin, August 27: Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus, as a remarkable transfer to Manchester City edges closer to completion.
Ronaldo joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 but reports emerged last week that he wished to leave the Serie A giants.
Premier League champions City – having missed out on Harry Kane – are front-runners for the 36-year-old's signature in what would be a sensational return to English football.
On Friday, Ronaldo was pictured leaving Juventus training having reportedly said his goodbyes to team-mates.
In Allegri's subsequent news conference to preview Saturday's clash with Empoli, the head coach confirmed Ronaldo was leaving the club.
"Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game," Allegri said.
"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.
"Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example to the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."
There’s no question that @Cristiano would be a great signing for both @ManCity and himself. He turns a ‘new money’ club into a global giant instantly bringing 100s of millions of fans….and Ronaldo gets a team that’s made for him in the twilight of his stunning career. Win, win.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2021
The seemingly imminent transfer to City is a move that will greatly anger Manchester United fans, as Ronaldo spent six years with the Red Devils after Alex Ferguson signed him from boyhood club Sporting CP in 2003.
Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League with United, while also helping them to an FA Cup, two EFL Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup, before joining Madrid in 2009.
At Madrid, Ronaldo won LaLiga twice and the Champions League four times.
He has remained an ultra-reliable frontman for Juventus, scoring 81 times in 98 Serie A matches since the start of 2018-19, but the Bianconeri have continued to fall short in the Champions League.
Another player linked with a departure from Juve has been United States midfielder Weston McKennie, but Allegri insisted the former Schalke man would be staying put.
Allegri said: "Weston McKennie has to stay here at Juventus, he's not for sale. He's part of the project and he can improve."
Meanwhile, Moise Kean – who left Juve in 2019 to join Everton – seems to be on the verge of returning to Turin, with both a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy having been discussed, according to various reports.
Allegri, however, would not be drawn on commenting on the Italy forward, who impressed on loan last season at Paris Saint-Germain.
"I'm not going to talk about Moise Kean, he's an Everton player," Allegri said.