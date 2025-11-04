Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his Life after Retirement: Learning YouTube, Watching UFC and.....

When will Lionel Messi come to Kerala with Argentina? Minister provides New Date

Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 21:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he may retire soon from football, which looks like an inevitability despite being extremely heartbreaking.

Ronaldo, 40, is under contract with Al Nassr till 2027, and he might hang up his boots after that. Its safe to say that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is likely to be his last involvement with the Portugal national team as well.

But after football, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his future will include deeper involvement in his personal business ventures - and even a growing presence on YouTube, where he already commands a huge audience of over 77 million subscribers.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an in-depth interview filmed in Riyadh, the Al Nassr and Portugal captain said that once he retires, he intends to dedicate more time to media, family, and entrepreneurship.

"I'll never be a YouTuber, of course, but I want to be there," Ronaldo said with a smile. "I'm going to spend more time on that to learn. I think I'm going to do funny things and things I'm not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours (a day) to do the right things and perform."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently became a billionaire at 39, already runs an extensive global brand portfolio, including CR7 fragrances, fashion, hotels, and real estate. He has also expanded into new-age ventures, serving as global ambassador for the Esports World Cup 2025 held annually in Riyadh.

Ronaldo described his passion for learning and business innovation as key motivations for the next stage of his life. "I want to learn something more about my companies, other stuff," he said. "I'm a person that always wants to learn - not only in the business way but also in life. It's a new chapter where I start to get a little bit more mature in some decisions."

Apart from that, Ronaldo says he wants to be involved more with his family, and watch more UFC games, which he likes a lot.

As he looks beyond the game that made him a global icon, Ronaldo's next era may combine family time, creative media, and his ever-growing CR7 empire.