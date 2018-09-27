Football

BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo cleared to play for Juventus at Manchester United

London, Sep 27: Cristiano Ronaldo will serve a one-match Champions League ban for his red card in Juventus' 2-0 win at Valencia, with UEFA's decision not to hand down a more excessive punishment clearing him to face former club Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was controversially dismissed following a clash with Jeison Murillo at Mestalla, although Juve went on to triumph through penalties from Miralem Pjanic either side of half-time.

Ronaldo will sit out Juve's match against Swiss champions Young Boys but the decision from UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body means the ex-United favourite will be able to make his latest return to Old Trafford on October 23.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
