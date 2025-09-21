Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Football Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far they are from 1000 Goals after both score Twice in latest Match? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored in their latest matches, showcasing yet again why they are the modern era's greatest football icons.

Ronaldo netted a brace for Al Nassr in their emphatic 5-1 triumph over Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, while Messi struck twice and provided an assist to help Inter Miami edge out DC. United 3-2 in MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a classic performance in Al-Nassr's recent Saudi League fixture, bagging two goals that not only secured victory but also kept him on course for the historic milestone of 1000 career goals. His strikes brought his remarkable tally to 945 official career goals, a number that continually cements his legacy as one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen.

On the other side of the world, Lionel Messi orchestrated another dazzling display in Major League Soccer, leading Inter Miami to a 3-2 victory over D.C. United. The Argentine magician scored two brilliant goals and contributed a creative assist, mesmerizing defenders with his trademark dribbling and vision.

As the race for the 1000 goals heat up, the two legends have gone further closer to the incredible four-figure mark. The Portugal star remains significantly ahead than the Argentine, but Messi's scoring spree means he is not that far away from the landmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Goal Tally

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 945 goals, which means he is just 55 away from the 1000-goal mark. Ronaldo, who has been prolific for Al Nassr this season, can come extremely close to achieving the milestone this season itself. Even if it doesn't happen this season, Ronaldo is certain to achieve it in the next one.

For Messi, the path to 1000 goals is 120 goals away. The Argentina star has 880 goals and will be aiming to reach the figure in about two and half seasons. It is to be seen if Messi achieves the record while playing for Inter Miami, as a possibility to move to Argentina is also on the cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi G+A Tally

Cristiano Ronaldo

Appearances: 1288

Goals: 945

Assists: 258

G+A: 1203

Lionel Messi

Appearances: 1122

Goals: 880

Assists: 390

G+A: 1270