Croatia 1-1 France: Kramaric penalty denies Les Bleus victory in Nations League encounter

Andrej Kramaric's VAR-assisted penalty snatched a late 1-1 draw for Croatia against France to deny Les Bleus a first win of the new Nations League campaign.
Adrien Rabiot's strike shortly after the break looked to have fired the visitors to victory in Group A1, in what was a rematch of the Russia 2018 World Cup final won by France.
But the hosts were able to take a share of the spoils in Split with the aid of VAR. Referee Marco Guida's decision to award a penalty for Jonathan Clauss' clumsy challenge on Kramaric was initially kiboshed by the linesman's flag but a review showed Luka Sucic had been onside when receiving Mislav Orsic's pass in the build-up.
Kramaric duly converted with seven minutes remaining at Stadion Poljud to inject a degree of late drama into a game otherwise marked by cagey performances, particularly across a first half that had struggled to burst into life.
Having slipped to an opening loss in their title defence against Demark on Friday, Didier Deschamps rung the changes for this clash, with all but one face swapped out.
With fearsome talents like Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema benched, though, it took until after the interval for the deadlock to be broken.
Seizing onto a terrific ball from Wissam Ben Yedder, midfielder Rabiot steered a superb finish above Dominik Livakovic and into the top-left corner.
That had looked to possibly be enough for the visitors, even as Luka Modric - on his 150th appearance for his country - had helped push for an equaliser.
Kramaric's late intervention, however, proved a return blow, and the two sides ultimately were forced to settle for a point.
What does it mean? Croatia get helping hand to snatch draw
It is hard to argue that Zlatko Dalic 's side did not deserve to take a point away from the visit of the world champions, having edged them for shots and matched them for efforts on target throughout.
But against a France side missing several first-choice starters as Les Bleus experiment with their impressive depth ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they may be wary of the fact they needed a penalty in order to save face.
Still, it marked a drastic improvement from their own opening Nations League defeat to Austria last week, and gets them off the mark.
Modric muted in landmark match
The Real Madrid star has long since overtaken Darijo Srna as his country's most-capped men's international footballer and it seems unlikely few will get near his century-and-a-half of caps in the coming years.
But with just one key pass and a single shot - albeit a particularly silky one - to his name, it marked a quiet game on the whole for the veteran playmaker.
Les Bleus still winless in title defence
It is just one point from their opening two Nations League games for France so far, in what could be a worry for their World Cup prospects at the end of the year.
But Deschamps has now auditioned more of his squad in an effective dress rehearsal for selection now and with still just a single loss since they were eliminated from Euro 2020, the warning signs will not need to flash just yet.
What's next?
Croatia take to the road to face Denmark in Copenhagen on June 10 while France travel to face Austria in Vienna on the same day.