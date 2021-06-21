Croatia vs Scotland, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 21: Croatia and Scotland are set to battle for the third spot in the penultimate game of Group D with England and the Czech Republic almost certain to hold on to the top two spots in the group.
England and Czech both have one win and one draw with the latter sitting at the top. While the other two currently have just one point on board and need all three points to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages.
Match Details
Date: 23rd June 2021 (IND)
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland
TV Channel: Sony Ten 1SD and Sony TEN 1HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch in Croatia vs Scotland
Scotland: Youngster Billy Gilmour was outstanding against the Three Lions, but he has been withdrawn from the squad due to a positive COVID test. So, Scotland will look for an overall team effort and also inspiration from Premier League stars Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay among others.
Croatia: Luka Modric was named the player of the match for his performance as a deep-lying playmaker against the Czech Republic and he has to play a significant part against the Scots to fight for all three points. He is the engine of the team and his link-up with the attackers will be the crucial factor of this game.
Head-to-Head
Croatia Wins: 0
Draws: 3
Scotland Wins: 2
Last meeting: Scotland 2-0 Croatia
Dream11 Prediction
With both sides needing a win to seal the probable third spot and a likely qualification position, an open game could be expected.
Croatia Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric
Scotland Predicted Line-up (3-5-2): David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Andrew Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Dominik Livakovic
Defenders - Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, Sime Vrsaljko
Midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, John McGinn, Scott McTominay
Strikers - Che Adams (Vice-Captain), Ante Rebic (Captain)