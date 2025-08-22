Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Football Crystal Palace Triumphs 1-0 Against Fredrikstad In Conference League First Leg Play-Off Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the decisive goal as Crystal Palace defeated Fredrikstad 1-0 in the first leg of their Conference League play-off. The match showcased Palace's efforts to secure a solid advantage ahead of the return leg. Published: Friday, August 22, 2025

Jean-Philippe Mateta was the hero for Crystal Palace, scoring the decisive goal in their 1-0 win over Fredrikstad. This match marked Palace's debut in European competition, specifically in the Conference League play-off at Selhurst Park. The team had been relegated from the Europa League due to UEFA's decision regarding John Textor's influence at both Palace and Lyon.

Mateta's performance was crucial as he not only scored but also had three shots, two of which were on target. His efforts were complemented by Marc Guehi and Borna Sosa, who also contributed significantly. Mateta's instinctive play saw him hit the post once, showcasing his attacking prowess.

The Eagles struggled initially against their Norwegian opponents, with Mateta taking 20 minutes to register their first shot on target. Adam Wharton followed up with another attempt that went straight to the goalkeeper. Despite these early challenges, Palace managed to assert themselves before halftime.

Solomon Owusu played a defensive role when Ismaila Sarr's header was parried by Martin Borsheim, requiring Owusu to clear off the line. After the break, Justin Devenny missed a chance with a wide header, but Mateta eventually broke through by nodding Will Hughes' volley past Borsheim.

Daniel Munoz nearly added to Palace's lead when his header from Jefferson Lerma's cross hit the upright. Henrik Skogvold had a late opportunity for Fredrikstad but shot wide, leaving Palace with a narrow advantage for the return leg in Norway next week.

The absence of Eberechi Eze was notable as he is expected to join Arsenal soon. In his absence, Guehi, Lerma, and Hughes stepped up by creating three chances each for their teammates, contributing to an all-round team effort.

Palace would have preferred a larger margin of victory but can be pleased with Mateta's contributions. His ability to create opportunities and test the opposition goalkeeper was vital in securing this narrow win.

This result sets up an intriguing second leg in Norway where Crystal Palace will aim to build on their slender lead. The team's resilience and attacking intent will be crucial as they look to progress further in this European competition.