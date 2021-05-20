Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal: Pepe at the double to keep Arsenal's European hopes alive

London, May 20: Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe scored dramatic injury-time goals as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park to keep their hopes of European football next season alive.
Brazilian teenager Martinelli came off the bench to rescue his side, who remain in with a chance of a top-six finish with one game left of the Premier League campaign.
Christian Benteke's diving header had cancelled out Pepe's opener and put Palace on course to earn an impressive draw in Roy Hodgson's final home game as manager.
But Arsenal's attacking quality shone through as Martinelli tipped the game back in their favour before Pepe added a third with a superb individual effort.
19 - Aged 19 years and 335 days, Gabriel Martinelli is the youngest ever player to score a 90th minute winner for Arsenal in a Premier League game. Fearless.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2021