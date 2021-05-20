Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal: Pepe at the double to keep Arsenal's European hopes alive

By Stephen Creek
Pepe
Arsenal need a win on the final day of the Premier League season to have a chance of claiming a place in Europe next season.

London, May 20: Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe scored dramatic injury-time goals as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park to keep their hopes of European football next season alive.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Brazilian teenager Martinelli came off the bench to rescue his side, who remain in with a chance of a top-six finish with one game left of the Premier League campaign.

Christian Benteke's diving header had cancelled out Pepe's opener and put Palace on course to earn an impressive draw in Roy Hodgson's final home game as manager.

1
2128649

But Arsenal's attacking quality shone through as Martinelli tipped the game back in their favour before Pepe added a third with a superb individual effort.

More ARSENAL News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WBA 1 - 3 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments