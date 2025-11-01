Crystal Palace Secures 2-0 Victory Over Brentford To Extend Unbeaten Home Run

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 23:36 [IST]

Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 victory over Brentford, extending their unbeaten streak at Selhurst Park to 11 Premier League matches. Jean-Philippe Mateta's header and Nathan Collins' own goal propelled Oliver Glasner's team to seventh place temporarily. Mateta opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a looping header from Jefferson Lerma's assist. Ismalia Sarr nearly added another, narrowly missing the target with a volley soon after.

The Eagles have been formidable at home, maintaining an unbeaten run of 11 games in the Premier League. Their last longer streak was between September 2012 and March 2013 in the Championship, lasting 18 matches. Mateta has been instrumental in this success, scoring his 22nd goal in 28 home starts under Glasner. Only Erling Haaland has scored more since Glasner took charge.

Brentford struggled to respond effectively, allowing Palace to extend their lead early in the second half. Collins inadvertently turned Lerma's long throw into his own net, giving Palace a two-goal cushion. Brentford's captain then made another error, losing possession to Sarr, whose shot hit the post shortly after Collins' own goal.

Brentford had limited chances throughout the match, with their best opportunity coming late in the game. Substitute Reiss Nelson forced Dean Henderson into a fine save with a curling shot aimed at the far corner. Overall, Brentford's attacking efforts were subdued as they remained outside the top half of the table in 12th place with 13 points.

Palace capitalised on their chances effectively, achieving an expected goals (xG) value of 0.72 compared to Brentford's lower xG of 0.54. This efficiency helped them secure all three points and maintain their strong position in the league standings.

Mateta's performance was crucial for Palace as he continues to be a key player under Glasner's management. His contributions have been vital for maintaining Palace's impressive home record and climbing up the league table.

The Eagles are enjoying their current form and will aim to continue this momentum in upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, Brentford will need to regroup and improve their performances to climb higher in the standings as they look forward to future matches.