Crystal Palace Captain Marc Guehi Discusses Learning Opportunities After Larnaca Defeat

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi expressed understanding of his team's disappointment after their first European match at Selhurst Park ended in a 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca. The Cypriot team secured victory with Riad Bajic's goal in the 51st minute, following a mistake by Jaydee Canvot. Despite having opportunities, Palace couldn't find the net.
Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored a hat-trick last weekend, hit the crossbar with a volley in the 21st minute. He also narrowly missed a header and was denied by Zlatan Alomerovic's impressive save later in the game. Substitute Eddie Nketiah had a chance to equalise but missed from close range.
The hosts recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 1.66 from 15 shots, yet only one was on target. In contrast, Larnaca managed an xG of 0.17 from four attempts. This defeat marked Palace's first home loss since February, but Guehi believes valuable lessons can be drawn from it.
"They scored. We didn't, it's that simple," Guehi stated. "Every team comes with a different type of game plan. Today it was a team that sat back." He acknowledged Larnaca's strategy and noted that despite this, Palace had chances to score.
Palace now sits in 16th place in the 36-team league standings after two European games, while Larnaca shares the top spot with Fiorentina on six points each. With an upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal, Glasner hopes his team can regain their scoring touch.
"That is European football," Glasner remarked. "You have to learn from it." He emphasised how small mistakes are costly and highlighted the need for converting chances into goals.
Guehi defended Canvot, saying, "I can't really blame him [Canvot]. I thought he played well today." He stressed that responsibility lies with the entire team and they must move forward together.
Despite the setback, Guehi remains optimistic about future competitions: "We always believe right to the end." He sees this as an opportunity for growth and adaptation to European football's challenges.
The defeat was disappointing for both players and fans alike. However, it serves as a reminder of the tough nature of European matches and provides a chance for Crystal Palace to learn and improve as they continue their campaign.