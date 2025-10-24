When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis?

Football Crystal Palace Captain Marc Guehi Discusses Learning Opportunities After Larnaca Defeat After a disappointing 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi emphasises the importance of learning from mistakes and adapting in European competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi expressed understanding of his team's disappointment after their first European match at Selhurst Park ended in a 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca. The Cypriot team secured victory with Riad Bajic's goal in the 51st minute, following a mistake by Jaydee Canvot. Despite having opportunities, Palace couldn't find the net.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored a hat-trick last weekend, hit the crossbar with a volley in the 21st minute. He also narrowly missed a header and was denied by Zlatan Alomerovic's impressive save later in the game. Substitute Eddie Nketiah had a chance to equalise but missed from close range.

The hosts recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 1.66 from 15 shots, yet only one was on target. In contrast, Larnaca managed an xG of 0.17 from four attempts. This defeat marked Palace's first home loss since February, but Guehi believes valuable lessons can be drawn from it.

"They scored. We didn't, it's that simple," Guehi stated. "Every team comes with a different type of game plan. Today it was a team that sat back." He acknowledged Larnaca's strategy and noted that despite this, Palace had chances to score.

Palace now sits in 16th place in the 36-team league standings after two European games, while Larnaca shares the top spot with Fiorentina on six points each. With an upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal, Glasner hopes his team can regain their scoring touch.

"That is European football," Glasner remarked. "You have to learn from it." He emphasised how small mistakes are costly and highlighted the need for converting chances into goals.

Guehi defended Canvot, saying, "I can't really blame him [Canvot]. I thought he played well today." He stressed that responsibility lies with the entire team and they must move forward together.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, Guehi remains optimistic about future competitions: "We always believe right to the end." He sees this as an opportunity for growth and adaptation to European football's challenges.

The defeat was disappointing for both players and fans alike. However, it serves as a reminder of the tough nature of European matches and provides a chance for Crystal Palace to learn and improve as they continue their campaign.