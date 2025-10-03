Football Crystal Palace Secures Historic Win Against Dynamo Kyiv In First European Match Crystal Palace marked their first European match with a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Goals from Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah secured the win, maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 1:10 [IST]

Crystal Palace celebrated a significant milestone by winning their first European match, defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at Motor Lublin Arena. Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah were the goal scorers, securing a memorable victory for the Eagles in the Conference League. Despite Borna Sosa receiving a late red card, Palace maintained their clean sheet.

In the early stages, Palace appeared more threatening but had to wait until the 31st minute to score. Yeremy Pino delivered a deep cross to the back post, where Munoz headed it into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret helpless. Just before halftime, Sosa had a chance to extend the lead when Adam Wharton found him with an excellent cross. However, Sosa's shot went straight to the goalkeeper.

Nketiah, who recently scored a last-minute winner against Liverpool, replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta at halftime and soon doubled Palace's advantage. Although his initial goal was disallowed for offside, he successfully converted Pino's cross past Neshcheret just before the hour mark. Sosa's two quick bookings complicated matters for Oliver Glasner's team, but they held on for a remarkable win.

The Eagles' European debut was relatively smooth as they recorded 1.96 expected goals (xG) from seven shots on target compared to Kyiv's 0.53 from one attempt. This victory extended Palace's unbeaten streak to 19 matches across all competitions, marking their longest run without defeat in history.

Munoz made history by becoming Palace's first scorer in major European competition. The Colombian defender has contributed more goals than any other Premier League defender in all competitions this year with five goals and six assists. He also created three chances for his teammates during the match.

Palace's performance was further enhanced by Wharton's creativity as he led with four chances created, followed closely by Munoz and Pino with three each. This collective effort showcased their attacking prowess and solidified their place in European football history.

The Eagles' historic win not only marked their entry into European competition but also demonstrated their growing strength and resilience on the international stage.