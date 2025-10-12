Football Crystal Palace Initiates Early Discussions With Oliver Glasner Regarding Contract Renewal Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed that the club is in early talks with manager Oliver Glasner about a contract renewal. Glasner has significantly impacted the team since joining and aims to align his ambitions with the club's future. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Crystal Palace's co-owner and chairman, Steve Parish, has disclosed that initial discussions have taken place with Oliver Glasner regarding a contract renewal. Glasner, who took charge of the team in February 2024, will see his current contract expire at the end of this season. Under his leadership, Palace secured their first major trophy by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

In addition to their FA Cup success, Crystal Palace claimed the Community Shield in August by beating Liverpool on penalties. This season marks their debut in major European competitions. Glasner also led the team to a record-breaking unbeaten streak of 19 matches across all competitions before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Everton ended the run.

Parish confirmed efforts are underway to retain Glasner amid interest from clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United. "We've had some early conversations. We would love to keep Oliver; we're building something," Parish told talkSPORT. He emphasised that ensuring favourable conditions for Glasner is crucial for his continued enjoyment and success at the club.

Glasner is open about his desire to win trophies, which aligns with Palace's ambitions. Parish expressed hope that aligning these interests could lead to a successful agreement. Meanwhile, midfielder Adam Wharton has attracted attention from Manchester United due to his impressive performances this season.

Wharton has created more chances than any other Palace player in the Premier League this season, with 11 chances and an expected assists (xA) tally of 1.3. Despite leading in these metrics for Palace, he has yet to register an assist. Parish acknowledged Wharton's aspirations for Champions League football.

Parish stated that Wharton might seek Champions League opportunities either with Crystal Palace or another club if necessary. "He's an extraordinary talent," Parish remarked, adding that Wharton is currently focused on his time at Crystal Palace.

As Crystal Palace navigates these developments, securing key figures like Glasner and Wharton remains a priority for maintaining their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.