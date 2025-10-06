Erling Haaland Claims He Has Never Felt Better Following Manchester City's Win Over Brentford

Football Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner Encourages Team To Learn From Everton Defeat Oliver Glasner reflects on Crystal Palace's disappointing defeat to Everton, urging his team to use the experience as motivation for improvement in future matches.

Oliver Glasner acknowledged the significant impact of Crystal Palace's narrow 2-1 loss to Everton. Despite the setback, he urged his team to channel their disappointment into progress. The Eagles had been on an impressive 19-game unbeaten streak until Jack Grealish's late goal ended their run at Hill Dickinson Stadium. This marked Palace's first defeat since April.

Palace dominated much of the opening half, with Daniel Munoz scoring first. However, Everton mounted a comeback in the second half to secure all three points. This defeat was Palace's first in 14 Premier League matches, making them the last unbeaten team in England's top division this season.

Glasner expressed his disappointment with the result, noting that for most of the match, Palace performed exceptionally well. "We're very disappointed today about the result, definitely, because for 60 or 70 minutes we played so well, so it was a top, top performance," Glasner told BBC Sport.

The Eagles had several chances to extend their lead but failed to capitalise. Jean-Philippe Mateta missed multiple opportunities before Iliman Ndiaye equalised from a penalty. Tyrick Mitchell also hit the woodwork in the first half.

Reflecting on similar past experiences, Glasner highlighted a previous game against Liverpool where they could have led by three goals but ended up drawing due to defensive errors. He emphasised that improving efficiency in attack is crucial for becoming a top Premier League team.

"We had a similar situation against Liverpool," Glasner noted. "We could be 3-0 up easily but we were just 1-0 up and then they came back."

A Need for Improvement

The manager believes that feeling this pain can drive growth and development within the team. "It hurts really massively today because I think the last defeat was in April," he added. "But maybe we need this disappointment to feel this pain to make the next step forward."

Palace has struggled at Everton's ground, remaining winless in their last 11 away games there since a victory in September 2014 under Neil Warnock.

The crowd's energy and noise at Hill Dickinson Stadium boosted Everton's confidence during their comeback. Glasner remains optimistic about learning from this defeat as they did from past losses.