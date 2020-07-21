Football
Crystal Palace sign teenage defender Ferguson

By Ben Spratt

London, July 21: Teenage right-back Nathan Ferguson has joined Crystal Palace following the expiration of his West Brom deal.

Ferguson's contract was up at the Hawthorns at the end of June and he passed up the opportunity to sign an extension with the promotion-chasing Championship side.

The 19-year-old, who made 21 appearances for West Brom this season prior to a knee injury, has instead committed to Palace, signing a deal that runs until 2023.

"I do appreciate the attention and I appreciate the hierarchy wanting me to be here," Ferguson told Palace's official website. "It's great to be here and to be wanted as well."

"For any young player that’s leaving home, it'll be very tough. But I'm willing to make sacrifices for the game that I've been playing since I was very young."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 22:20 [IST]
