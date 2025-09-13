Football Crystal Palace Maintain Unbeaten Start With 0-0 Draw Against Sunderland At Selhurst Park Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten streak to ten matches after a goalless draw with Sunderland. Robin Roefs' outstanding saves were crucial for the Black Cats, who secured a valuable point at Selhurst Park. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 22:30 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Crystal Palace continued their unbeaten streak this season, securing a 0-0 draw against Sunderland. The match at Selhurst Park saw Sunderland's goalkeeper, Robin Roefs, deliver an outstanding performance with six crucial saves. Despite Crystal Palace's efforts, they couldn't break through Roefs' defence to claim victory.

Yeremy Pino, making his first Premier League start since joining from Villarreal, missed a significant opportunity in the first half. He failed to convert Daichi Kamada's precise pass into a goal. In the second half, Roefs truly shone by denying Kamada's low shot and Jean-Philippe Mateta's close-range volley. His exceptional double save later on thwarted Christantus Uche and Kamada again, ensuring Sunderland left with a point.

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten matches. This is their longest streak since October 1990 when they went twelve games without defeat. However, the Eagles have recorded twelve goalless draws since the 2022-23 season began, more than any other team during this period.

Sunderland's Defensive Display

Despite not having a single shot on target for the first time since September 2013 against West Brom, Sunderland managed to secure a point. Their seven points from the opening four games match their best start in a Premier League season since 2001-02. It has been seventy years since they accumulated more points at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

Crystal Palace had six shots on target but couldn't score, marking their highest number of attempts without a goal in a home game since April 2022 against Leeds United. Meanwhile, Sunderland's solid defence and Roefs' heroics ensured they shared the spoils in this encounter.