CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Three talking points

Bengaluru, September 28: Manchester United sent a big warning to the rest of Europe with an emphatic victory over CSKA Moscow in the Russian capital.
Jose Mourinho's side maintained their winning start to Group A and kept on course for early qualification for the knockout stage with their brutal demolition of CSKA.
Romelu Lukaku scored twice, with Anthony Martial converting a penalty, as United went in 3-0 up at half-time, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a fourth after the break.
Substitute Konstantin Kuchaev scored a late goal but it was merely a consolation. The Red Devils missed several of their key players but it hardly looked so.
Here are three talking points from the game:
Lukaku already a hit for Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku started and finished the move for United's opener, spreading a sublime ball out wide to Anthony Martial, then nodding his cross in at the far post after four minutes.
De Gea shows his class
Manchester United custodian David de Gea once again proved that he is one of the best keepers in the world. The Spaniard was superb against CSKA last night making a number of stunning saves.
Twice in the first 45minutes De Gea pulled of world-class saves, one low to his right after six minutes from Alan Dzagoev, then an even better one just after the half-hour, showcasing his razor-sharp reactions to tip over a close-range shot from Fedor Chalov.
Martial shines bright once again
Anthony Martial was unlucky not to make United's starting line-up at Southampton last weekend, given his impressive form of late, but with Marcus Rashford also at the top of his game, Mourinho has been spoilt for choice.
But Martial surely ended any debate over whether he deserves a regular starting place with another majestic display here, providing the assists for both of Lukaku's first-half goals and scoring himself from the penalty spot.