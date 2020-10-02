Dahoud, Hofmann in Germany squad, Bayern stars to skip friendly

Munich, October 2: Joachim Low has welcomed two new names to his Germany squad for the upcoming international break, where eight players - including Bayern Munich's treble-winners - will sit out the friendly against Turkey.
Germany face Turkey on October 7, before a Nations League double-header with Ukraine and Switzerland.
Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud and Borussia Monchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann - both former under-21 internationals - could each make their senior debuts.
They appear likely to get their opportunities, alongside Hofmann's uncapped club colleague Florian Neuhaus, in the first match against Turkey due to the absence of a number of high-profile stars.
Announcing the squad on Friday, the DFB said Bayern's Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry, plus Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg and Toni Kroos, would only play the Nations League fixtures.
Such limitations contribute to a large 29-man group, which includes new Chelsea signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
Leroy Sane, Thilo Kehrer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all out due to injury, while Ilkay Gundogan has not featured for Manchester City since contracting coronavirus last month and is also not involved here.
Germany are third in their Nations League group, having drawn their opening two matches against Spain and Switzerland.
Germany squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt);
Defenders: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen);
Midfielders and Forwards: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach), Suat Serdar (Schalke); Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica), Timo Werner (Chelsea).