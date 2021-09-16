Dani Alves becomes free agent: Clubs linked with him

Bengaluru, Sept. 16: One of the most decorated footballers of all time Dani Alves now has become a free agent which seems to have alerted a couple of clubs.
The 38-year-old joined his boyhood club, Sao Paulo, on a free transfer in August 2019 after leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. He was the highest-paid footballer in the league and guided the side to a league title last season.
However, the right-back has now left the club over a pay dispute - just one month after captaining Brazil to the football gold medal at the Olympics. The Brazil international has left the club because he has not been paid in full for either of his two seasons and is still owed £2.6million.
The 38-year-old however is not short of suitors with apparently two big sides already linked with him.
Flamengo
Sao Paulo's rival, Flamengo have reportedly already made a contact with the player's agent. The Brazilian team have recently roped in David Luiz as a free agent. And if recent rumours are to be believed they are ready to sign his compatriot, as well as they gear up to reclaim the league title.
Atletico Madrid
Spanish giants Atletico have also been touted as one of the clubs as his next potential destination. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alves is eager to make a big return to Spain and reportedly sees defending winners as his preferred option. Atletico could be in need of a right-back amid Manchester United’s continued pursuit of Kieran Trippier.
However, they can only manage to sign him in the January transfer window. So it remains to be seen if he waits till then for a new challenge.
Apart from these two, Alves reportedly has also offers from Boca Juniors and River Plate while switching to MLS or clubs in the Middle East could also be a possibility.