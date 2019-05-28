Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dani Alves to replace Neymar as Brazil captain at Copa America

By Opta
Dani Alves

Rio de janeiro, May 28: Neymar will not captain Brazil during next month's Copa America, with Dani Alves handed the armband for the showpiece South American tournament on home soil.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar was named permanent Brazil captain by head coach Tite in September 2018, however, he has been replaced by 36-year-old club and country team-mate Alves.

In a statement released on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said: "The decision was communicated to Neymar by Tite on Saturday."

The announcement comes after a turbulent end to the season for Neymar at Ligue 1 champions PSG, where coach Thomas Tuchel has ruled out the former Barcelona star becoming captain.

Neymar – who scored 23 goals in all competitions this season after recovering from a foot injury – is set to serve a three-match ban for striking an opposition supporter after last month's Coupe de France defeat against Rennes.

The 27-year-old also appeared to be weighed down by the burden of expectations on his shoulders during Brazil's World Cup campaign last year as the Selecao lost in the quarter-finals.

Brazil are set to host the Copa America, with the eight-time champions – who failed to progress beyond the group stage in 2016 – drawn alongside Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela in Group A.

Tite's Brazil will open the tournament against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

More DANI ALVES News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue