Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Alves backs Neymar to mature after World Cup criticism

By
PSGs Dani Alves and Neymar
PSG's Dani Alves and Neymar

Paris, September 14: Dani Alves backed Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar to mature and change his behaviour after criticism at the World Cup.

Neymar, 26, was criticised for diving and exaggerating contact throughout the showpiece tournament in Russia, where his nation made a quarter-final exit.

Alves feels that experience will lead to a change in Neymar, backing the superstar forward to mature and learn.

"In life, sometimes things happen that make you mature and make you realise that you have to improve as a professional," he told reporters on Thursday (September 13).

"I've talked a lot with Neymar, I think he's gained experience, and the little shots he's received during the World Cup will make him even more mature, (lead to a) change of behaviour."

Alves said Neymar, who has scored four goals in five games for PSG this season, needed to accept the criticism and grow as a person.

"You leave the kid aside and you become a man, and when you start becoming a man, your decisions and attitudes become more weighty," he said.

"I told him that if everyone tells you the same thing and not only one or two people, something is wrong.

"We all have flaws, but we must not stay in one's flaws. In life, we must try to evolve, because we are all intelligent."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue