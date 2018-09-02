Danny Ings happy with first team football opportunity

Bengaluru, September 2: Southampton striker Danny Ings has revealed that last season he would go home and end up just sitting in the house with his dogs and being upset.
Ings, 26, spent the last season on the outside watching in on a brilliant Liverpool season, playing only 14 matches in all competitions and most of them were from the bench.
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane formed one of the best front threes in the world as Jurgen Klopp's Reds reached the Champions League final.
But in a revealing interview with The Times, Ings has said he wasn't "as happy as I can be", sparking his move away from Anfield in the summer.
He said: "The lads at Liverpool all wanted me to stay, but understood.
"We used to play cards on the way to away games and it was a different feeling for me because I wouldn’t be starting.
"I would cover that up, and I hid that, because I didn’t want to bring any negativity to the group.
"But it didn’t stop me going home and just sitting in the house with my dogs and being upset.
"That happened for a long time.
"Although I was happy around the lads and everyone at the club, on a much deeper level I know I wasn’t as happy as I can be."
Ings returned to Southampton, the club he supported as a boy, and said he wants to become an icon for the Saints.
"I felt I needed to go to a club where I could really prove myself to be somebody else’s Mo Salah, be somebody else’s Firmino, someone else’s Henderson or Milner," he said.
"I wanted to go somewhere I could be an important player. Be the player the whole city looks up to."
The Englishman has made quite a decent start to his Southampton career with two goals in four games this season for the Saints.
If he keeps on performing for the south coast club and stay injury-free, he would not be far away from another call up for England after years of frustration.