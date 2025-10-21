Football Danny Rohl Sees Significant Potential At Rangers Following His Appointment As Head Coach Danny Rohl has been appointed as the new head coach of Rangers, expressing confidence in the team's potential for improvement and success in upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

Danny Rohl has expressed his enthusiasm about joining Rangers as their new head coach, highlighting the club's potential. The team had a poor start to the 2025-26 season under Russell Martin, winning only one of their first eight Premiership matches, drawing six, and losing one. Additionally, they failed to qualify for the Champions League after a heavy 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the qualifiers.Rohl's coaching experience includes leading Sheffield Wednesday to consecutive Championship survivals despite financial constraints. He also served as an assistant coach under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and the German national team, and worked with Ralph Hassenhuttl at RB Leipzig and Southampton. His extensive background in coaching is expected to bring valuable insights to Rangers.

Rohl stated during his introduction, "I'm really looking forward to being part of this amazing football club. We want to win, we need wins because we want to turn around the position at the moment." He emphasized his desire for an ambitious club that strives for more success and believes Rangers possess all the necessary elements to achieve these goals.The new head coach aims to foster team unity and implement his style of play. "We want to create chances, we want to create goals. We want to defend as a team," Rohl said. He stressed that winning games is crucial before focusing on playing attractive football. His approach involves bringing the squad together with a cohesive style of football.Rohl will lead Rangers in their Europa League match against Brann on Thursday before making his home debut at Ibrox against Kilmarnock on Sunday. He is determined to secure consecutive victories and sees significant potential within the team. "If you can bring the squad together with your style of football... then you will go in a fantastic direction," he added.Rohl's primary focus is on achieving victories regardless of whether he was the first choice for the role. "You can be the first, the second or the third choice. The important thing is to win games," he stated. His commitment is clear: he is here to help Rangers succeed and move forward positively.The German coach's arrival brings hope for a turnaround in Rangers' fortunes this season. With his experience and vision, Rohl aims to guide the team towards success by building a strong foundation based on teamwork and effective strategies.