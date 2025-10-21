Danny Rohl Sees Significant Potential At Rangers Following His Appointment As Head Coach

Danny Rohl has expressed his enthusiasm about joining Rangers as their new head coach, highlighting the club's potential. The team had a poor start to the 2025-26 season under Russell Martin, winning only one of their first eight Premiership matches, drawing six, and losing one. Additionally, they failed to qualify for the Champions League after a heavy 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the qualifiers.Rohl's coaching experience includes leading Sheffield Wednesday to consecutive Championship survivals despite financial constraints. He also served as an assistant coach under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and the German national team, and worked with Ralph Hassenhuttl at RB Leipzig and Southampton. His extensive background in coaching is expected to bring valuable insights to Rangers.