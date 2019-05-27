Football

Danny Welbeck surrounded by a host of mid-table sides

By
welbeck

Bengaluru, May 27: Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck could be a busy man this Summer as reportedly at least four clubs are after him to sign him on a free deal, including Serie A side Lazio.

It has already been confirmed that the 28-year-old will leave Arsenal at the end of next month, meaning he is available on a free transfer, although his next destination is currently unknown.

Reportedly Newcastle United, Everton, Wolves and West Ham United have already shown interest on adding the forward to their front line. Everton have reportedly even offered him a better pay package than his current £100,000-a-week.

But as per latest reports, the 28-year-old could well try to go abroad also, as it’s believed a total break from the Premier League might help his international chances.

According to reports, Serie A side Lazio who secured Europa League football for next season, is the latest club looking to add the former Manchester United man to their squad.

The English international has had comparative decent Summer under Emery scoring five times in 14 appearances for Arsenal this season before a broken ankle injury in November was thought to have ended his campaign.

But the English forward is now back in full training six months after concluding his rehabilitation following two operations on his ankle and now there are strong rumours that he would make his return in the Europa League final against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Arsenal forward has had a miserable time with injuries which has restricted his playing time over the last few seasons. However, if he can keep those obstacles aside, certainly he can be useful in any of the above-mentioned sides.

Despite not being the most prolific of players, his versatility, playing anywhere on front three - on either flank - definitely makes him a useful squad option for sides who are aiming to stand higher up than midtable.

Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
