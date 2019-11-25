Football
Alaba absent for Bayern as partner prepares to give birth

By Peter Hanson
David Alaba
Bayern Munich will have to reshuffle their defensive options again with David Alaba not travelling to face Red Star Belgrade.

Belgrade, November 25: David Alaba will miss Bayern Munich's Champions League trip to Red Star Belgrade as his partner is expecting the birth of their child.

The Austria defender is not part of the travelling party for Tuesday's Group B fixture, in a match where already qualified Bayern will clinch top spot with a victory.

Alaba has been filling in at centre-back for Bayern in recent matches due to long-term injuries to Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule, while Jerome Boateng missed wins over Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Dusseldorf through suspension.

Fixtures | Points Table

Michael Cuisance is also missing from Hansi Flick's Bayern squad, with the French midfielder unavailable due to illness.

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
