Boateng will not leave Bayern, says Alaba

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
Kolkata, August 31: Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba believes the top-class centre-back Jerome Boateng will not leave the club this summer.

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shown their interest on German defender.

Earlier Premier League giants Manchester United was also keen on signing Boateng.

The summer transfer window in Bundesliga is going to end though on Friday (August 31),

Bayern President Uli Hoeness had earlier described the chance of this move was 50-50.

However Austrian international Alaba believes Boateng will stay at the club.

"We are all assuming that he stays. That would be great for us, we know what he can give us and how important he is for the team on and outside of the pitch.

Over the years, here, in Munich, he showed that he is a world-class defender that he is one of the best at this position and it would be a shame if he left," said Alaba at a promotional event.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
