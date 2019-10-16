De Gea injury confirmed by Spain boss Moreno

Stockholm, October 16: David de Gea suffered an abductor injury during Spain's Euro 2020 qualification-sealing draw in Sweden, head coach Robert Moreno confirmed.
De Gea hobbled off after an hour of the 1-1 draw at the Friends Arena, where substitute Rodrigo Moreno came off the bench to snatch an equaliser in stoppage time on Tuesday.
The news comes as a huge blow to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated showdown against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Sweden 1-1 Spain: Rodrigo late show seals Euro 2020 qualification
"De Gea was treated at the break and decided to continue," Moreno explained after the United star appeared discomforted following a first-half clearance.
"He has a puncture in the abductor."
Spain generally struggled for their fluent best during this international break, with a 1-1 draw against Norway in their previous match coming in parallel circumstances as Josh King pegged them back through a last-gasp penalty.
"The same result, one day it tastes like victory and the other one like defeat," Moreno said.
"I am happy with the team's game and with the players I have. It was a difficult game against a rival that eliminated great teams in the World Cup. We are very happy "
Moreno took charge of Spain full-time after Luis Enrique stepped down in June to spend time with his family.
The former Barcelona coach's daughter Xana died in August aged nine, having suffered from osteosarcoma – a rare form of bone cancer.
"When you become a high-level team, like Spain, it is an obligation to qualify you," Moreno added.
"I want to remember Luis Enrique and his family and dedicate the qualification to them."