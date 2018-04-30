David Luiz wanted by Monaco this summer

Bengaluru, April 30: Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are considering a summer move for out-of-favour Chelsea defender David Luiz, according to reports. The Brazilian defender has experienced a limited game time this season after a fallout with manager Antonio Conte.
This reported fallout occurred during Chelsea's 3-0 defeat in the hands of Roma in September and despite the defender playing a key role in winning the league title last term, since the end of last year, the player has often been replaced by either Rudiger or Christensen and the 30-year-old has hardly appeared for the Blues.
Luiz has not featured for Chelsea since February 5 and has played just 17 times this season but it is also understood that their relationship is beyond redemption.
Thus the player has reportedly addressed the Blues hierarchy that he wants a Summer move and now according to reports, Monaco are ready to offer him an escape route.
Monaco earlier this season in November appointed former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo as their head recruiter and reportedly the former Blue employee is now eager to use his past links to help the deal go through.
Although with Antonio Conte's future also up in the air, the Chelsea board has not apparently made any decision over the Selecao defender's future yet. However, if the former Juventus manager ultimately stays in London for a further period, then Luiz's future is likely to move elsewhere.
Chelsea re-signed Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain for £32 million on transfer deadline day in August 2016 and is under contract at Chelsea until 2019.
The defender is currently nursing a knee injury for which he even had to travel to Barcelona in order to see a specialist on more than occasion this season.
Apart from Luiz, there are rumours that some other star players could also leave the side in search of Champions League football.
Chelsea are currently fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspurs and having played one more game than their London rivals plus only three games left to play, it is highly unlikely they will feature in UCL next season.
Thus it has led to question marks over the future of players like Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois who are reportedly thinking about moving out of the club for First-tier European football.
However, Chelsea are apparently unfazed by such talks and reportedly will offer both of them bumper new contracts to fend off interests from other sides.
Hazard's new deal is believed to be around £300,000-a-week whereas Courtois will reportedly earn £200,000-a-week with the new deal.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.