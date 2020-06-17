Football
David Silva will finish season with Man City and deserves proper farewell – Guardiola

By Dejan Kalinic
David Silva

Manchester, June 17: David Silva will finish the season with Manchester City and hopefully receive a "proper farewell" later, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Silva was coming out of contract at the end of June, but the playmaker will see out the campaign with City, having confirmed this season would be his last at the Etihad Stadium.

And Guardiola hopes the 34-year-old, who has been at the Premier League club since 2010, can get a proper tribute at some stage, with games resuming behind closed doors.

"Yeah, David will stay until the end of season," he told reporters ahead of City's return to action with a clash against Arsenal on Wednesday (June 17).

"He will finish the last games without people, but hopefully he and the club can organise a proper farewell in front of people.

"Big clubs become incredible clubs when they make gestures to incredible players who have been here more than a decade. Like Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart, Yaya Toure … all these players, Pablo Zabaleta. Sorry for the names I forget, but they know who they are.

"The situation is what it is, no-one wants it, David especially. The club will make an agreement with David and do what they have to do."

City have a game in hand but are 25 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
