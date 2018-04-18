De Bruyne admits Mo Salah could win the PFA award

Bengaluru, April 18: Manchester City might have won the Premier League title, but their pivotal player Kevin de Bruyne has suggested that his PL rival Mohamed Salah might trump him for the PFA Player of the season award.
Premier League's most coveted award of the season, the PFA Player of the year is usually awarded to the best player of the Premier League season. And Kevin de Bruyne has said that Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah will pip him for the award this season.
Earlier this month, De Bruyne claimed he would be a worthy winner of the award, but has conceded that the Liverpool winger is likely to pick up the accolade. De Bruyne is among the players on the six-man shortlist, but was full of praise for Salah's performances this season - admitting he voted for the Egyptian a fortnight ago.
Speaking to NBC Sports, De Bruyne said: "I think if you can choose nobody from our team, I think he deserves it. Probably he's going to win it anyway. He's been remarkable and to compete with someone that's scored that many goals, you're not going to win. I'm very satisfied with my performance this year, with the team."
Since his summer transfer from Roma, Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool, breaking all records. Salah has 30 PL goals to his name with four more matches still to go in the League. His 40 goals in all competitions are just two short of Luis Suarez's record of highest goals in a season for Liverpool.
The players nominated for the award are not allowed to vote for themselves or their team members. But De Bruyne revealed which City player he would have opted for if possible.
"For me, I think if I could vote personally, I would vote for David ," he said. "The situation he had this year with his little son and always been away, no training, and performed the way he did, it's been incredible. But if Salah gets it, he deserves it as well."
Liverpool destroyed City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-final of the Champions League with Salah scoring in both the legs of the tie. Liverpool were also the first team to defeat City in the Premier League this season with Salah amongst the scorers in that 4-3 win.
