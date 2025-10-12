Dortmund May Be Without Serhou Guirassy For Upcoming Bundesliga Clash With Bayern Munich

Football De La Fuente Commends Mikel Oyarzabal As Underrated Following Spain's Win Against Georgia Luis de la Fuente highlighted Mikel Oyarzabal's complete performance in Spain's 2-0 victory over Georgia. Oyarzabal contributed significantly to the team's success, showcasing his versatility and skill. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Spain's recent 2-0 victory over Georgia in the World Cup qualifiers highlighted Mikel Oyarzabal's talents. Luis de la Fuente praised Oyarzabal, calling him a "very complete player" after his impressive performance. The match saw Yeremy Pino score first, followed by Oyarzabal's powerful free-kick, which doubled Spain's lead after Ferran Torres missed a penalty.

Oyarzabal has been instrumental for Spain in 2025, contributing directly to 10 goals. Only Erling Haaland has more goal involvements for a European national team this year, with 15. Despite missing key players like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, De la Fuente was pleased with his team's display, especially Oyarzabal's versatility across different positions.

Georgia struggled against Spain, managing only 24 shots while allowing Spain to dominate possession with an 82.8% share. Willy Sagnol, Georgia's coach, acknowledged his team's poor attitude during the game but commended Spain for their exceptional performance. He noted that they were fortunate to lose by just two goals.

Sagnol expressed admiration for Spanish football's development over the past two decades. He highlighted how Spain has produced intelligent players like Pedri, who is considered one of the world's best midfielders due to his cleverness and team-first mentality.

Despite missing several players due to absences, De la Fuente remains confident in Spain's future talent pool. He believes that their youth academy will continue to produce skilled players who can step up when needed. The coach feels fortunate to have such depth and options available.

Georgia currently sits third in Group E of their qualifying campaign, trailing Turkiye by three points at the halfway mark. Their defeat against Spain showcased the gap between the teams' performances and highlighted areas where Georgia needs improvement.

The match underscored Spain's strength and depth as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification. With players like Oyarzabal stepping up and a strong youth system in place, Spain looks well-prepared for future challenges on the international stage.