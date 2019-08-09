De Laurentiis says Maguire worth €25m as Napoli president quotes €250m for Koulibaly

Naples, August 9: Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said Manchester United signing Harry Maguire is only worth €25million as he valued star defender Kalidou Koulibaly at €250m.
United made Maguire the most expensive defender in history after reportedly paying Leicester City a world-record £80m (€86m) for the England international centre-back.
The Red Devils had been linked to Napoli's Koulibaly at the start of the transfer window, while De Laurentiis revealed in January that the Serie A club had rejected a €105m offer from an unnamed team.
Discussing the transfer market and Maguire's move to Old Trafford, De Laurentiis told ESPN: "The problem of the cost of players is from England because they gross the most amount of money, more than Spain, Italy, France and Germany.
"If a club grosses £800m, he has no problem to offer £80-90m for one player. There is not a real and fair competition between England and other countries."
"Koulibaly has a release clause of €150m," De Laurentiis added.
"In England, you know, they can spend €93m on a player that I would pay a maximum of €25-30m for. So, if Maguire costs €93m, then Koulibaly is worth €250m?"
The team showed character, personality and quality of play against Barcelona ... Many thanks to our Miami Fans. 🇺🇸 #NapoliUSTour— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) 8 August 2019
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/HlKuhKma7h
Napoli – who finished runners-up to Juventus last season – have been linked to PSV's Hirving Lozano and Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez.
Lozano is reportedly close to joining Napoli, who are still trying to negotiate a deal with Madrid for James as LaLiga side Atletico Madrid circle.
"We've been following Lozano since last January," De Laurentiis said. "We know very well that he can be a good buy for Napoli. We've also been following James and others, like the Brazilian Everton .
"What I like about Lozano is that he's still young, unlike James who has more experience and has played under Ancelotti twice.
"For that reason, he offers guarantees. We must consider who can help the team the most."