Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Football De Ligt States Manchester United Players Must Accept Blame, Defends Amorim's Tactics Matthijs de Ligt emphasises that Manchester United players need to take accountability for their recent failures while supporting manager Ruben Amorim's tactical choices. The team is currently facing significant challenges in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester United's recent struggles have sparked discussions about the responsibility of players and management. Matthijs de Ligt emphasises that players must take accountability for their performances, defending Ruben Amorim's tactical choices. Despite criticism of Amorim's 3-4-3 formation, De Ligt believes focus and concentration on the field are crucial factors.

United's defeat to Brentford, where they lost 3-1, leaves them in 14th place in the Premier League with seven points from six matches. This loss extends their winless streak in away games to eight, marking their worst run since 2019. During this period, they have conceded first in 21 league matches under Amorim.

The Red Devils' inconsistency is evident as they managed a victory against Chelsea but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. Additionally, they faced an embarrassing exit from the EFL Cup after losing a penalty shoot-out to Grimsby Town. De Ligt acknowledges these setbacks but stresses the importance of unity and learning from mistakes.

Amorim has faced criticism for sticking to his preferred system despite poor results. Since his appointment last November, only Tottenham has earned fewer points than United among ever-present Premier League clubs. However, De Ligt argues that tactical issues are not the sole problem; player concentration during key moments is equally significant.

De Ligt states, "Of course, it's always easy to look to the manager but, in the end, the players on the pitch have to do it." He highlights that discussions often focus on systems rather than player execution during critical moments.

Focus on Improvement

Reflecting on their recent performances, De Ligt notes that losing against Brentford was a significant setback following their win over Chelsea. He insists that analysing what went wrong is vital for future success. "If you lose this game, it's a big blow," he said. "A lot of times, it is the same song, but we have to stick together."

As Manchester United navigates these challenges, both players and management must address issues collaboratively to improve their standing in the league. The emphasis remains on teamwork and learning from past errors to achieve better results moving forward.