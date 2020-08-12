Football
De Ligt facing three months out after Juventus defender undergoes shoulder surgery

By Joe Wright

Turin, Aug 12: Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is facing three months out after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Netherlands centre-back has had persistent problems with his right shoulder after suffering a dislocation last year.

Juve confirmed on Wednesday that the 21-year-old had stabilisation surgery in Rome and the operation was "a complete success".

He is not likely to be fully fit to return until November.

There is not yet an official start date for the 2020-21 Serie A season but the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has previously stated it hopes the campaign can begin on September 1.

De Ligt made 39 appearances in all competitions in his first season for Juve since joining from Ajax for an initial €75million fee last year.

Juve won the Scudetto for the ninth time in a row but were beaten by Napoli on penalties in the Coppa Italia final and were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals at the last-16 stage by Lyon.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri was sacked the day after that European exit and replaced by Under-23s boss and former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

India - 2,329,638 | World - 20,511,787
Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
