De Ligt should stay at Ajax for another year – Rep

By
Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt is linked with a move from Ajax, but Johnny Rep wants the defender to stay a little longer.

Bernabeu, March 5: Ajax great Johnny Rep believes star centre-back Matthijs de Ligt should stay with the Eredivisie giants for another year amid links with a move.

De Ligt, 19, is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe and is already the Ajax captain.

The 13-time Netherlands international is linked with a switch to several of the world's biggest clubs, including the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United.

But Rep, who helped Ajax to two Eredivisie titles and a pair of European Cups in the early 1970s, hopes De Ligt stays in Amsterdam a little longer.

"It would be good for him to stay another year at Ajax," he told AS.

"He is 19 years old, he is the captain. He should not be in a hurry."

Ajax visit Real Madrid on Tuesday looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the Champions League last-16 tie.

Rep believes Erik ten Hag's men still have a chance against Madrid, who have lost three of their past four games.

"I haven't seen from the beginning that it was certain Madrid would get through this tie," he said.

"I've been watching Madrid this season with many problems. Ajax still has a chance."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019

