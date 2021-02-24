Dean Henderson frustrated at Manchester United: Why Solskjaer can't lose him this summer

Bengaluru, Feb 24: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could seek to leave Old Trafford in the coming transfer window unless he is promoted as the first-choice next year.
The 23-year-old has displaced Sergio Romero as back-up to David De Gea after impressing during two seasons with Sheffield United.
However, despite De Gea not maintaining his usual standard, Henderson is continuing to be the second fiddle. As a result, it seems like he might be looking for a move away from the club in the upcoming summer transfer window with a host of top premier league clubs vouching for his signature.
Henderson's season so far
The English shot-stopper played an instrumental role in Blades' uprise in the last two campaigns. He helped the club get promoted to the Premier League and last season put up an outstanding performance to help them finish 9th. He also got his maiden International call for the Three Lions. United rewarded him with a new and improved contract upon returning to United in the summer, tying the academy graduate down until at least 2025.
However, he has been only restricted to 11 starts out of which he has kept five clean sheets across all competitions. But it is fair to say so far he has put up a good competition with David de Gea for the number one position.
Clubs linked
As a player yet to enter his prime, Henderson has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Chelsea. But there is an understanding that he may command a fee of around £40million this summer.
What should be Solskjaer’s decision?
De Gea is still relatively young when it comes to a goalkeeper, however, there's no doubt his standards have fallen in recent years. Now with another goalkeeper from the academy ranks the Red Devils now could have to make a strong decision over their future. De Gea's contract ends in 2023 so it will be wise of the Red Devils to slowly instil Henderson as number one from next season. At 23, Henderson has the potential to develop with each passing game and given his sky-high potential, he could hold the spot with ease for years to come.