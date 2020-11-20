Decks cleared for five ISL clubs as AIFF gives them exemption

Bengaluru, November 20: The All India Football federation (AIFF) has exempted five Indian Super League (ISL) clubs who failed to get the national licence for the 2020-21 season to participate in domestic competitions.
This clears the way for the five clubs -- SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC -- to take part in the seventh ISL which starts on Friday (November 20), despite them failing to meet the requisite Asian Football Confederation (AFC) criteria to get the national licence.
"All five clubs SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC who failed to get the national licence for 2020-21 season, sought an exemption to participate in national club competitions of the 2020-21 season and have received the same from the AIFF's Club Licencing Committee -- First Instance Body with financial sanctions. The committee has also asked the clubs to make rectifications at the earliest," the AIFF said in a statement.
"No appeals were lodged by any club against the decision of the AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body," it added.
Earlier, five ISL clubs had secured the AFC and national licences for the ensuing season. A total of 19 clubs had applied for National and AFC club licences for the 2020-21 season, out of which eight are from I League and 11 from ISL.
The ISL 2020-21 season kicks off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin on Friday night with a high-voltage contest between defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan and two-time finalists Kerala Blasters.
The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST.
Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced health guidelines and protocols, all the matches of ISL 2020-21 will be held behind closed doors in Goa this time.
