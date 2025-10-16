'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

Test Twenty Championship: What is the Fourth Format in Cricket backed by AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh and Others? All You Need To Know

Football Defiant Ange Postecoglou Faces Chelsea In Crucial Premier League Clash After Tough Start Ange Postecoglou is determined to turn around Nottingham Forest's fortunes as they prepare to face Chelsea. Despite a challenging start with no wins yet, he believes the team is heading in the right direction. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ange Postecoglou remains optimistic about Nottingham Forest's prospects as they prepare to face Chelsea at the City Ground. Despite not securing a win in his first seven matches, he believes improvement is on the horizon. Forest currently sit 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone. A victory against Chelsea would be significant, especially since Postecoglou has previously lost all four of his top-flight encounters with them while managing Tottenham.

Chelsea's squad faces challenges due to injuries sustained during the international break. Cole Palmer, Andrey Santos, and Tosin Adarabioyo are unavailable, and Reece James withdrew from England duty after an injury against Liverpool. Enzo Fernandez also missed Argentina's match following their win over Venezuela. These absences could impact Chelsea's performance against Forest.

Postecoglou acknowledges the difficulties but embraces the challenge. "If people want to make an assessment after three and a half weeks, after we have had seven games, there's nothing I can do about that," he stated. He added that he prefers being actively involved rather than watching from the sidelines. "I love a fight," he said, expressing confidence that results will eventually improve.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is crucial for Nottingham Forest's attacking efforts against his former club. He has created nine chances this season, more than any other Forest player, and scored in this fixture last season. For Chelsea, Moises Caicedo stands out with three goals this season and impressive defensive stats, including 28 tackles and 18 interceptions.

Enzo Maresca will miss the match due to a one-game suspension following his celebration after Estevao's late goal against Liverpool. Reflecting on his actions at the Trento Sports Festival, Maresca said it was an emotional moment: "It's my second season at Chelsea, and it was the first time we won at home in the last minute."

Historical Matchup Insights

Chelsea have historically performed well against Forest at City Ground, winning three of their last four away league games there. However, they have struggled on the road recently, winning only three of their last 14 away matches in the Premier League. This season, Chelsea's games have been high-scoring affairs with 22 goals in total.

Forest have managed just one win in their last eight Premier League meetings with Chelsea. Their recent form is concerning as they've lost four of their last five league matches without scoring in each defeat. They risk failing to score in three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since April 1999.

Match Prediction

The probability of a Chelsea victory stands at 48.1%, according to Opta statistics. Nottingham Forest have a 27.8% chance of winning, while a draw is rated at 24.1%. Given both teams' current form and injury issues affecting Chelsea, this matchup promises to be intriguing as both sides seek crucial points.

Forest's home form has been poor lately; they've lost five of their last seven league games at City Ground. If they lose again on Saturday, it would mark their third consecutive home defeat for the first time since December 2023 when they endured four straight losses at home.

As both teams prepare for this encounter, Postecoglou remains steadfast in his belief that better days are ahead for Nottingham Forest despite current challenges and past results against Chelsea not being favourable for him personally or professionally so far this season overall either way though there is still hope yet left alive within him nonetheless regardless what happens next ultimately speaking here today now moving forward into future times ahead together unitedly strong always forevermore amen!