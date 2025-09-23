Football Ousmane Dembele Attributes His 2025 Ballon D'Or Victory To Luis Enrique's Support And Guidance Ousmane Dembele credits Luis Enrique as a father figure in his journey to winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or. He emphasises teamwork and gratitude towards PSG and past clubs. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Ousmane Dembele expressed deep gratitude towards Paris Saint-Germain's manager, Luis Enrique, after winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Dembele triumphed over Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to secure this prestigious award. He became only the second PSG player to achieve this honour, following Lionel Messi. Dembele is also the sixth French player to win, joining legends like Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane.

Dembele's outstanding performance in the 2024-25 season was crucial for PSG's success. The team won four major titles, including their first Champions League victory. In the final against Inter, Dembele assisted two goals in a 5-0 win. Since joining PSG in 2023 for £50.4 million, he has contributed significantly with 37 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.

During his acceptance speech, Dembele thanked many people who supported him throughout his career. "It's exceptional what I've just experienced," he said. "I have no words." He expressed pride in his achievements and gratitude towards PSG for signing him in 2023. He described Nasser Al-Khelaifi as a father figure and praised Luis Enrique for his support.

Dembele also acknowledged the influence of his previous clubs—Rennes, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona—on his development as a player. He credited learning from Barcelona legends like Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi for shaping his career. "The Ballon d'Or has not been a goal of my career," he stated, "but it is exceptional."

Luis Enrique could not attend the ceremony due to a rescheduled match against Marseille, which PSG lost 1-0. However, he sent a pre-recorded message expressing gratitude for being named men's coach of the year. He thanked his family and everyone at PSG for their support during an incredible year.

Enrique specifically mentioned Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos for their special relationship with him. His leadership was instrumental in PSG's successful season, culminating in multiple trophies.

Dembele also expressed appreciation for his national teammates and coach, highlighting their role in his journey. He hopes to win a World Cup before retiring from international football.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Dembele's career, reflecting both individual brilliance and collective success with PSG under Luis Enrique's guidance.