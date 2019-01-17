Football

Dembele leaves Spurs for Guangzhou

By
Mousa Dembele
Mousa Dembele has switched to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R and F on a three-year deal. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, January 17: Midfielder Mousa Dembele has completed his move up Premier League contenders Tottenham Hotspur to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R and F on a three-year deal.

The Belgium international joined Spurs from Fulham in 2012 and went on to make 250 appearances for the club, but injuries have curtailed him to 10 league appearances this season.

"We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance," the club announced Dembele's departure on their website.

The Belgium midfielder joined us from Fulham in August, 2012, and scored on his debut three days later against Norwich City," the club statement added.

"He established himself as a key player in our starting XI and went on to make 250 appearances in total, scoring 10 goals.

Mousa has been capped 82 times for Belgium and was part of the Red Devils' squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

We wish Mousa all the best for the future."

No financial details of the deal were disclosed, but British media reported that Guangzhou had paid 11 million pounds for the 31-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the season.

Dembele's last appearance for Spurs came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League in November and ended after seven minutes as the midfielder was forced off with an injury.


    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
