Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Denis Suarez set for Gunners exit after Unai Emery left unimpressed in training, Nkunku on the radar

By
Denis Suarez set for Gunners exit after Unai Emery left unimpressed in training, Nkunku on the radar

Bengaluru, March 22: Arsenal signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona in January, hoping that the Spain international would be an upgrade on either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Alex Iwobi.

However, almost three months down the line, the 25-year-old is yet to start a single Premier League match and according to reports already facing an axe from the squad.

As per reports, Emery is not at all happy with the training performance of the Barcelona midfielder and already has informed the board about this. Emery reportedly feels that Suarez is struggling to cope with the physical demands of English football. As a result, apparently, the midfielder is now all set to be shipped back to Barcelona this summer without making the deal permanent.

Suarez himself reacted to the gossip with a social media post that read, 'Let them keep talking', but it seems he is fighting an uphill battle to prove himself before the summer.

As his replacement, Emery is reportedly planning to bring in Cristopher Nkunku from his former side PSG instead.

The Gunners came close to signing the midfielder back in January but were ultimately unable to get a deal done. But it looks highly likely now that the north London giants will go back in for the Paris Saint-Germain starlet in the summer.

He is under contract at Parc des Princes until 2020 and it is understood that he is valued at around £18m.

Emery wants to make some major changes in the squad in Summer and wants to sign at least five new faces this summer. He, however, could get only a transfer budget of just £40m if they don't reach the Champions League.

Arsenal are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table two points above Manchester United.

They will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday, April 1.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue