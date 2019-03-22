Denis Suarez set for Gunners exit after Unai Emery left unimpressed in training, Nkunku on the radar

Bengaluru, March 22: Arsenal signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona in January, hoping that the Spain international would be an upgrade on either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Alex Iwobi.
However, almost three months down the line, the 25-year-old is yet to start a single Premier League match and according to reports already facing an axe from the squad.
As per reports, Emery is not at all happy with the training performance of the Barcelona midfielder and already has informed the board about this. Emery reportedly feels that Suarez is struggling to cope with the physical demands of English football. As a result, apparently, the midfielder is now all set to be shipped back to Barcelona this summer without making the deal permanent.
Looks like Denis Suarez has seen the rumours claiming he’ll be sent back to Barca this summer. He posted this on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/IX5tdt5tzE— Calum (@CalArsenal) March 19, 2019
Suarez himself reacted to the gossip with a social media post that read, 'Let them keep talking', but it seems he is fighting an uphill battle to prove himself before the summer.
As his replacement, Emery is reportedly planning to bring in Cristopher Nkunku from his former side PSG instead.
The Gunners came close to signing the midfielder back in January but were ultimately unable to get a deal done. But it looks highly likely now that the north London giants will go back in for the Paris Saint-Germain starlet in the summer.
Arsenal are planning to sign £18m-Rated Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer.— Hala Transfer News (@HalaTransfers) March 21, 2019
(Source: The Sun) pic.twitter.com/cmRgilOt5o
He is under contract at Parc des Princes until 2020 and it is understood that he is valued at around £18m.
Emery wants to make some major changes in the squad in Summer and wants to sign at least five new faces this summer. He, however, could get only a transfer budget of just £40m if they don't reach the Champions League.
Arsenal are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table two points above Manchester United.
They will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday, April 1.