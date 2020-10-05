Depay has Barca agreement, says Lyon's Juninho

Paris, October 5: Lyon sporting director Juninho said it is possible that star captain Memphis Depay will join Barcelona before the transfer window shuts.
Depay has been tipped to reunite with former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman at LaLiga giants Barca ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.
The Lyon forward remains in Ligue 1, though Juninho conceded a departure from Groupama Stadium is still possible.
"He has 12 months left on his contract, so… He has got an agreement with Barcelona, we don't hide that," Juninho told Telefoot Chaine.
"It is possible that Memphis signs for Barcelona tomorrow [Monday], but it is not certain. He is the most likely to go. If he stays he will help us."
Depay has called Lyon home since 2017 after struggling at Premier League giants Manchester United.
The 26-year-old has scored four goals in six Ligue 1 games this term, having netted 15 across all competitions as Lyon reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.
Asked about Depay prior to Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to rivals Marseille after the Netherlands international started on the bench, head coach Rudi Garcia said: "I chose [my XI] in terms of the form of the players and in terms of what could still happen tomorrow.
"I can have faith in those who are sure of being here, and that is the case for Houssem Aouar for example. I am happy to be able to count on him."
Lyon's Jeff Reine-Adelaide has also been linked with an exit but Juninho added: "Jeff and Depay, they're two different cases. Jeff, we never thought about parting with him. You have to ask him the question. He didn't agree with Hertha [Berlin].
"If he stays with us, I hope he has the personality to react on the pitch. If he agrees with them, he will leave, otherwise he stays."