Football Didier Deschamps Defends France's Management Of Injuries To Dembele And Doue Amid PSG Criticism Didier Deschamps defends the French Football Federation's approach to managing injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, following PSG's concerns. Both players will miss upcoming matches due to injuries sustained during World Cup qualifying. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 22:47 [IST]

Didier Deschamps has defended France's approach to managing the fitness of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue after Paris Saint-Germain criticised their handling. France began their World Cup qualifying journey with a 2-0 win against Ukraine, thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe. However, injuries to Dembele and Doue overshadowed the victory, with Doue being substituted at half-time.

Paris Saint-Germain expressed frustration following the match, accusing the French Football Federation (FFF) of ignoring medical advice. They described the injuries as preventable and claimed they had provided medical information before the training camp started. PSG called for clearer protocols with the FFF to safeguard players in future matches.

Deschamps addressed these concerns by stating, "It's sad for Ousmane and for Desire, of course, because of their injuries, and we're losing two important players for tomorrow's match." He emphasised that France managed player fitness professionally, considering each player's condition.

Dembele is expected to be sidelined for six weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Doue will miss four weeks with a calf strain. Before his substitution, Doue was a standout performer for France, attempting four dribbles—second only to Mbappe's nine. Dembele has contributed significantly to Luis Enrique's team this season with two goals and an assist.

Deschamps dismissed any notion of conflict between club and country by saying: "This concerns two PSG players. But PSG are not our opponent—clubs have never been. I've been on the other side of that fence myself. Our only opponent is Iceland, and that's [on Tuesday]."

Upcoming Challenges for France

France will face Iceland at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Iceland began their Group D campaign strongly with a 5-0 victory over Azerbaijan. As France prepares for this challenge without key players like Dembele and Doue, they aim to continue their successful start in World Cup qualifying.

The absence of Dembele and Doue presents challenges for both club and country. Their contributions have been vital in recent matches. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between national teams and clubs over player management during international duties.